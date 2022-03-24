spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
6.4 C
New York
Thursday, March 24, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Blantyre Synod University in Inaugural Graduation Saturday

By Malawi Voice
Synod Moderator Reverend Edina Navaya

The Blantyre Synod University is set to send off its first ever cohort of graduands on Saturday, 26th of March.

A statement made available to Malawi Voice also indicates that the Synod’s Moderator Edna Navaya will be installed as the university’s chancellor.

“The first ceremony shall begin with service of worship.  Then installation of Synod Moderator Reverend Edina Navaya as Chancellor of the University of Blantyre Synod who will thereafter preside over the ceremony,” reads the statement in part.

It further indicates that the academic awards shall be conferred to graduands in one programme thus Master of Arts Theology.

Meanwhile, the Synod has disclosed Malawi President Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will grace the occasion.

The university is the institution of higher learning to be established by the Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP).

Previous article2022-23 National Budget Valueless – DPP
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc