Corruption Worsening: Nears Cashgate Levels- Report

The 2020/21 corruption report shows the vice has worsen in the President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration.

The report, which has been submitted to Parliament, indicates corruption cases have gone up nearing figures recorded during cashgate period between 2012 and 2013.

Ironically, during cashgate, Joyce Banda was a head of state and this time around she is part of Tonse Administration.

In 2013, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) recorded 1565 cases, the highest in 12 years, while in 2021 the body has recorded 1217 cases.

This is compared to 642 cases ACB recorded in 2019 when Peter Mutharika was the President. The figures represent 90 percent increase