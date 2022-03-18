Sulom to kick start TNM Super League

By Patrick Ng’ambi

Mzuzu, Mana: Super League of Malawi (Sulom) is determined to commence the 2022 TNM Super League Season over the weekend despite 14 teams which are in the elite league are refusing to start the season unless Sulom holds an Annual General Meeting (AGM).

In an interview on Thursday, Sulom President, Tiya Somba Banda said Sulom was going on with its plans to kick off the league despite concerns raised by some teams.

“As you are aware, Sulom raises its funds from gate collections and we were playing in empty stadiums last season, meaning that we did not raise substantial revenues to hold an AGM before the kickoff of the new season,” he said.

Band added that the AGM would be held by the end of April or early May, 2022 as Sulom does not have enough money to hold the meeting now.

Commenting on the teams’ arguments, he said the K3 million which has been collected from each team would be used to make a down payment to referees.

“We have to make a down payment to the referees using the same funds, therefore holding an AGM is not possible at this moment and after all kickoff is just a day away, we need a 21-day notice for an AGM to be held,” the President said.

He said despite the argument being raised by the 14 teams, the 2022 league would kick off this weekend.

Lilongwe based Sports Analyst, Peterkins Kayira said Sulom was not serious about developing football in the country as clubs are not supposed to reason for its umbrella body.

He said it was important for Sulom to call for an AGM as it provides a platform through which newly promoted teams to league get knowledge of the running of the league.

“There are countless reasons as to why an AGM needs to be held. Can you tell me if the three new comers are officially aware of the umbrella body which they will be reporting to?” Kayira said.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO), for Silver Strikers, Thokozani Chimbali, Secretary for Mighty Wanderers Board, Humphreys Mvula and CEO for Nyasa Big Bullets CEO Suzgo Nyirenda argued that failure to hold the AGM, Sulom would attract a vote of no confidence.

The additional teams which are not willing for the league to commence before the AGM include, Civil Service United, Mighty Tigers, Moyale Barracks, Blue Eagles and Kamuzu Barracks