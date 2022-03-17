Veep Chilima Applauds Public Reform Plans Implementation in Mchinji

BY Sarah Munthali

Mchinji,MANA: Vice President, Dr Saulos Chilima has said Public reform areas for Mchinji District such as improving infrastructure in trading centres and constructing fish ponds is inline with pillars and enablers in Malawi 2063 of urbanization and improving food security in the country,

He made the remarks in Mchinji, Wednesday, after inspecting some development projects in the district as part of his ongoing monitoring of Public Sector reforms progress.

The Vice President toured Kawere Fish Ponds construction project which will cost K48 million derived from the District Development Fund (DDF).

A total of 40 dams will be constructed in four phases.

“Mchinji district council’s reform areas include urbanization, improving food security and financial sustainability through plans to develop main trading centres in the district; we are impressed with their plans to develop Kawere Fish Ponds and trading center which is expected to help boost fisheries and tourism.” Chilima stated.

He added that the reforms are on course as they have made an application for change of status from district to town council which comes with infrastructure requirements such as changing the face of the district in line with Malawi 2063.

“Across the border in Zambia, we have Chipata which is a lot more developed and the intention in reforms in Mchinji is to develop and accelerate to that level,” the Vice President explained.

Chilima interacts with Mchinji district council officials to appreciate various developments that are being undertaken

Chilima called for the council to help farmers by helping them to establish factories in agro processing such as grain and milling saying this will ensure that farmers have good markets for their produce.

He applauded the good working relationship between the council secretariat and members of the council including Councillors, chiefs and members of parliament saying this will help spear heard development in the district.

“When I come back for review in six months, I would like to see most of these reform areas fully implemented,take these reform areas seriously, our public reforms programme is for efficient and effective systems for better service delivery to the citizens,” Chilima added.

Minister for Local Government, Blessings Chinsinga said Mchinji district has a potential to grow into a fully fledged town or city if some of the reform areas are fully implemented.

Director of planning and Development (DPD) for Mchinji District Council, Noel Dakamau said the 40 fish ponds being constructed at Kawereare expected to boost tourism and help to create employment once completed.

“We have rehabilitated the council’s guest house, Truck Park and community as one way of generating revenue for the district this will ensure that the district has good infrastructure and services available.

Mchinji South West MP, Deus Gumba (r) and Mchinji North MP, Rachael Mazombwe (l) and chiefs in the back ground captured during the meeting

“People usually travel to Chipata in Zambia and Lilongwe to buy goods and access services, when we develop the district into a town and then later into a city we expect these to be available in Mchinji,” he said.

Mchinji has eight reform areas namely Urbanization, Governance and Council by laws, Agriculture and Food Security,ICT and infrastructure development, improved learning conditions and performance, financial sustainability, environmental natural resources management and health.