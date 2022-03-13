spot_img
NO RETREAT: Truck Drivers Demos Still On

By Malawi Voice

Professional Truck Drivers Association of Malawi has vowed that their Tuesday meeting with government officials will not change their planned nationwide demonstrations slated for March 21 2022.

The drivers’ lawyer, Sylvester Ayuba James has said this during a media briefing in Lilongwe; observes that government keeps neglecting their presented concerns.

“The forthcoming meeting that government has called for will not change anything on our decision because for a long time there is no significance of such meetings,” says James.

Transport Ministry has invited the association’s leadership to a consultative meeting on Tuesday in Lilongwe “to discuss and address your grievances.”

In their January letter to President Lazarus Chakwera this year, the drivers faulted government’s failure to enforce their agreed minimum wage on their employers among others.-RAINBOW TV

Malawi Voice

