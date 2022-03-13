spot_img
Tumbuka Chiefs Pen President Chakwera Against Approving Bongololo Gondwe As Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe

By Malawi Voice

Chiefs in Rumphi district have petitioned President Lazarus Chakwera against his decision to approve the installation of Joseph Bongololo Gondwe as Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of the Tumbukas tribe.

Speaking after presenting the petition to Rumphi District Commissioner on Saturday Group Village Headman Chimduzi said the decision by President Chakwera is ‘mockery and harmful’ to the Tumbukas in the country.

Rumphi District Commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu has since assured the concerned Traditional leaders that he will deliver the letter to the president Chakwera as soon as possible.

President Chakwera approved the name of Bongololo Gondwe as the new Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi, effective 7th March 2022.

