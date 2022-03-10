APM Holds Key in Bringing Sanity in DPP

Che Ngwedemule Adyamani

Don’t be deceived… Whatever is happening in DPP is not Nankhumwa v APM as they would want you to believe, its actually Nankhumwa v Mphepo and few others. However, the question still remains, in all this, where is APM? APM holds the key to bringing sanity in the party. APM must take charge as president.

This “power vacuum” being witnessed now has to stop. Mutharika must show up, he must bang tables and shake his line of authority without taking sides. He must tell them enough is enough and take away the Mphepo’s and team from the face of the party. Him and him alone must be visible and be seen to make decisions for the Party. Only him holds the magic wand that will end all this madness.

Trust me, even if APM would want to address party supporters today, he will be flanked by Mphepo, Chipungu, Namalomba, Dr Chaponda and others. He would even let them speak on his behalf on certain issues. They would even be the ones to have written his speech. The gang that has surrounded APM is up to no good. Some old and tired brains alongside some “gully boys” who orchestrated the capturing of APM for their own selfish motives.

These tired minds have no place in modern day politics but deserve to be bundled at some museum where we shall throng to read their stories on how they managed to destroy one of the most powerful political organisations on the face of Malawi.

To think that we have some young men and women who are leading in worshiping these rusty minds, who claim that by naming this #TeamMuseum as they are, means a swipe on APM. To think that these young men and women would jump, sit, walk, yell, sleep under the guise of being loyal to the “leadership” whose true players are the old Mphepo’s and company. I mean, to think of all that in 2022….

And you hear people saying “bola DPP inachoka m’boma”. To think that the DPP they are referring to has all those names actively involved in their 2025 comeback bid. I would rather stop thinking for i cant keep on thinking about all that…And to think that wina anditukana nazo izizi, and to think that wina anena kuti ati ndikunyoza APM. To think that wina ati ifeyo we are not entitled to our opinion koma iwowo basi azititukana.

To think that DPP has now turned into some joke that everyday people are waking up to witness some drama, free of charge where if they are not fighting for Bingu’s portrait they are fighting for a mere sitting arrangement in Parliament…..