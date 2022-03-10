Chakwera Administration to Waste K1.4 Billion On Orton Chirwa’s Tombstone

President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration has come under fire over its plans to spend over MK 1.4 Billion on a mausoleum for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Co-founder Orton Chirwa.

Chakwera’s administration through the Ministry of Tourism and Culture has published a notice to award a contract for the mausoleum to a joint venture of Hema Construction and Central Construction Group.

According to a notice issued on 2 March and published in the newspaper, approval for the tender results has already been granted by Public Procurements and Disposal of Assets Authority.

Malawians on social media have, however, attacked President Chakwera for choosing to spend such an amount of money on a Tombstone despite the worsening economic situation.

Last week, President Chakwera laid wreaths at the tombstone of Orton Chirwa at Manolo, Traditional Authority Timbiri, in Nkhatabay district where he promised to construct a Mausoleum for Chirwa.