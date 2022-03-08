Minister Kaliati to Sue ‘Amai Timasukilane’ Facebook Page Admin

Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati has threatened to take legal action against administrators of a Facebook page “Amai Timasukilane” for allegedly shaming the modesty of a woman when seeking for a partner through the platform.

Kaliati issued the threat recently at Kasiya in Lilongwe during the launch of this year’s International Women’s Day.

The threat follows speculation that the group demands women to send their nude pictures and K200 000 as connection fee to the administrators to get them their perfect matches.-RAINBOW TV