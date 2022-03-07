NBS Bank Chief Executive recognised among top African leaders

Ngwenya: I’m humbled

NBS Bank Chief Executive Kwanele Ngwenya has been decorated with the Africa Leadership Magazine accolade.

Ngwenya joins a who-is-who of Africans who have been recognized in different categories under the stellar, decade-old African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year annual award.

At the top of the prize this year is President Lazarus Chakwera who has been decorated as the African Leadership Person of the Year.

The awards events took place in London last week, while a number of African leaders in various parts of the world participated virtually.

In his reaction, Ngwenya said he was honoured to be recognised.

“I am humbled to be recognised and it is a great honour when others recognise your efforts,” he said.

Ngwenya is credited with driving NBS Bank from a loss making financial institution to a vibrant profit making business which now etching its name on the nation through introducing financially inclusive products and financing several infrastructure projects, among others.

One such project is the Area 18 Interchange in Lilongwe, the first of its kind in Malawi.

Among the leaders who have also been awarded include eminent political, business and civil society persons from Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zambia.

The award is an annual recognition reserved for distinguished Africans who have blazed the trail in the year under review.

According to the brief of the award, a shortlist of nominees are selected from results gathered via a Call for the nomination – traditionally promoted via paid online and offline campaigns across the continent, Europe, and the Americas.

The call for nomination is the first step in a multi-phased process, it says.