Tuesday, March 8, 2022
HARD TIMES: Fuel Prices to Go Up in Malawi

By Malawi Voice

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) has hinted on a possible increase of fuel prices in the country.

This comes as landed costs for Petrol, Diesel and Paraffin, has increased by 16.16 percent, 24.67 percent and 24.71 percent respectively.

Speaking to MIJ Online, Fitina Khonje, Public Relations Officer for Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority said there are expectations of a rise of fuel prices.

However, Khonje has said, in the absence of the Mera board, the regulatory body will hold the new prices.

In his reaction, John Kapito, Executive Director for Consumers Association of Malawi has advised the energy regulatory against the holding of fuel prices when need for an upward adjustment arise.

