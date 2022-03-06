Chakwera’s Tonse ‘Liars’ Alliance Administration Too Weak to Govern- Catholic Bishops

CHAKWERA Leading a ‘Weak and Indecisive’ administration

Roman Catholic Bishops in the country have faulted the President Lazarus Chakera’s Tonse Alliance government over its ‘weak and indecisive’ leadership.

This is contained in a Pastoral Letter on 30th Anniversary of the defining Living Our Faith.

According to the letter, decision making at the highest level of government is very slow in respect to the fight against corruption.

“We believe a President, who campaigned on a platform of anti-corruption and promised to deal with the vice, will not keep any of his ministers and aides when there is sufficient information about their involvement in corruption.”

In addition, the Bishops have expressed shock at the plunder of public resources by foreign nationals in partnership with corrupt politicians and civil servants as well the tendency of siding with those who loot the resources.

Further, the Catholic Bishops have also expressed concern over the governance of the Tonse Alliance.

“We have noted with concern that since 2020 Fresh Presidential Election which ushered new leadership, the country is engulfed in endless political bickering especially among the political groups that comprise the Tonse Alliance.

The bickering projects to the public, a lack of cohesion within the alliance and a sense of no direction. These feed to popular discourse and fuel an atmosphere of uncertainty and instability which has disastrous economic effects.” it adds.

They have also proposed for the review of the person manning the Office of the President and Cabinet saying the office instead of being a centre of effective administration has become a source of inefficiency and underperformance in the public service.

The Catholic Bishops have also called on Malawians to look for leaders who are honest and truthful and who mean what they say.

“It is becoming a culture to manipulate the masses by telling them what pleases their ears and placates them in the short term .In these politicians obtain the ticket to rule and ascend to positions of authority. Empty promises couched in beautiful speeches must stop”.

Meanwhile, the Bishops have also expressed concern over the implementation of this year’s AIP program, inadequate health services and the deteriorating of the education sector.-MIJ ONLINE