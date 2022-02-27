All Four Incompetent Mera Board Members Resign, Kachaje Next

All four board of directors of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) have resigned just before the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament spelt out their fate.

The PAC was assessing the competence of the board in the recruitment of MERA Chief Executive Officer, Henry Kachaje.

The committee chairperson, Joyce Chitsulo, says the development has put PAC in a fix on making a determination as the board members presented their letters moments after appearing before the Committee yesterday and today in Blantyre.

She says it is clear to the committee that the board erred in the appointment of Kachaje. The committee has officially written the Secretary to the President and Cabinet on the development warning other boards against such unprofessional conduct.

Last week, the SPC recommended to PAC removal of the board on grounds of incompetence in a manner it recruited Kachaje.