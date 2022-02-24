‘Wa K5000 Sausandi Asakwere’ – Minibus Drivers

Passengers with the newly introduced MK5000 banknote should brace for tough times ahead as Minibus drivers and Conductors have agreed not to allow passengers with the new bank note to board a minibus.

“Wa k5000 Sausandi Asakwere,” reads a poster placed in one of the Minibuses spotted in the commercial city Blantyre on Thursday barely hours after the new MK5000 bank note was put into circulation.

Meanwhile, Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (Moam) Secretary General, Coxley Kamange, has refused to comment on the matter.

The Reserve Bank of Malawi today on Thursday released into circulation a K 5, 000 banknote.

Spokesperson for the bank, Ralph Tseka, claimed that the bank has done adequate awareness on features of the new banknote.