BREAKING: Asian Businessman Ashok Sues Martha Chizuma For Defamation

Zunneth Sattar’s business associate Ashok Kumar Sreedharan has sued DIRECTOR GENERAL for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma for defamation, Nation Online has reported.

It relates to a leaked audio in which Chizuma alleged that there was an element of corruption in his release from police.

Ashok was arrested alongside former Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa over corruption allegations in relation to some land deals. They were both released unconditionally after seeking court’s intervention.

According to a summon which we have seen (civil case no. 62 of 2022) Ashok is demanding damages from Chizuma for allegedly putting his name in bad light in the leaked audio.

Ashok, in his application to the court, cites some statements from the audio which he argues he ‘found demeaning to his character’.

“By the said words in their natural and ordinary meaning the defendants meant and was understood to mean: that the claimant is an extremely corrupt person; that the claimant corrupted a Judge to have him released from custody; that the claimant is so corrupt that the whole justice system will not help and that the claimant is a criminal who has committed an offence punishable with imprisonment” reads part of the summon.