MCP’s Pressure Group On Party’s Veep Mkandawire Neck Over ‘Uncensored’ Remarks

MCP Campaign Rally in Dedza

Concerned members of the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have hit back at the party’s second vice president, Harry Mkandawire; saying no one has a mandate to endorse a candidate for the 2025 general elections.

On Sunday, Mkandawire said Chakwera would be the party’s presidential candidate; stressing there was nothing new about that.

But the concerned group’s spokesperson, Alex Major argues all the National Executive Committee-NEC members’ mandate is until May 2023 elective convention.

“It is very immature and unreasonable to start talking about 2025 elections and as members we don’t subscribe to that. Mandate of all NEC members end next year May and therefore no one including Honourable Mkandawire has the prerogative to endorse a presidential candidate because even him(Mkandawire) doesn’t know his fate,” says Major.

Major further calls on the party leadership to begin preparing for the convention; including releasing calendar of events running up to the May elective convention where delegates will make their choice.

MCP spokesperson, Maurice Munthali is yet to comment on Mkandawire’s claim that the party’s NEC meeting held two weeks agreed that Chakwera would be the torchbearer in the 2025 general elections.

However, University of Malawi political analyst Ernest Thindwa thinks Mkandawire’s sentiments are normal in politics.-RAINBOW TELEVISION