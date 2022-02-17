Malawian Lawmaker Malondera Apologizes For Asking Parliament to Buy Raincoats for MPs

Independent Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South East, Steve Baba Malondera, has apologized to Malawians for asking parliament to buy them raincoats in the wake of the continued rains.

The remarks come barely few days after MCP Member of Parliament for Ntchisi South Ulemu Chilapondwa apologized to Malawians for his statement in parliament that cooking oil is for the elite.

Yesterday, Malondera pleaded on the need for parliament to consider MPs to have raincoats as they get wet walking from the carpark to the chamber, a statement which angered Malawians.