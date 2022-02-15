spot_img
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Malawian Firm Gets K 73 Million Contract to Rehabilitate Likoma Roads

By Malawi Voice

By Ireen Mseteka

Likoma, February 15, Mana: Roads Authority (RA) through Road Fund Administration has awarded a K73 million concrete pads construction contract on some of the roads in Likoma District to Mnyanjagha Civil Engineers.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting after awarding the contract, Northern Region Manager for RA, Engineer, Charles Mtawali said the construction work are expected to be through within six months.

“We expect the concrete pads to cover about 450 metres of different roads’ sections on the island,” he said.

Mtawali: It is a six month project

 Mtawali said the contract was estimated to take six months because of the logistical challenges in material supply from the main land.

“We expect the contractor to deliver good workmanship as specified in our contract agreement,” he said.

The Manager advised community members to refrain from stealing construction materials saying such a malpractice would affect the quality of the roads.

Site agent for Mnyanjagha Civil Engineer, David Mkandawire said the company would ensure that the work is completed within the agreed timeframe.

 “We will abide by what government wants us to do and we promise to complete the job on time,” he said.

Councilor for Likoma Ward, Ernest Gulu said he would sensitize community members on the importance of the project and the need to refrain from stealing construction materials.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

