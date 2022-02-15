Historical MV Mpasa to Move From Monkeybay to Nkhatabay- Tourism Minister Usi

By Maxwell Kudzala

Mangochi, February, Mana: Government through Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife is planning to relocate MV Mpasa from Monkeybay shipyard to Nkhatabay port to be in line with history of the martyrs that died in Nkhatabay during the colonial era.

Minister responsible Dr. Michael Usi disclosed this on recently during an inspection tour of the MV Mpasa at Monkeybay shipyard in Mangochi.

“MV Mpasa is the vessel that triggered what happened on 3rd March 1959 when about 31 people were killed in protest of the colonial government.

“When people want to go and hear about MV Mpasa and the whole story we need to tell our story comprehensively because we can’t talk of what happened without showing the ship where it all started,” said Usi.

The Tourism Minister was however quick to say the process may take time as government has to buy the MV Mpasa from Mota Engil.

“This government is not just looking at short term progress, we are also looking at long term so this won’t take place tomorrow or the next day it’s going to take some time,” he said.

Dr. Usi said discussions with the Mota Engil are underway to ensure that the ship is moved to Nkhata bay.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency, Senior Deputy Director of Marine Department, Lloyd Banda said after acquisition on MV Mpasa is done there is need to do deep assessment on the vessel to check defects that need to be repaired before the relocation.

“We did initial checks but further investigations are required because ship has been standing idle,” Banda added.

According to a study done in 1985 by Rhodesian Study Circle titled ‘Ships of Lake Malawi’, MV Mpasa was the first modern ship to operate commercially on Lake Malawi and it was built in 1935 in the year the rail and lake connection was made.

In 1959 at Nkhata bay jetty, MV Mpasa was packed with leaders of the National African Congress who were arrested and detained due to the growing popularity and influence of the party.

In anger some residents of Nkhatabay mobilized and marched towards the jetty as a result 31 natives were slain at the hands of the British soldiers in the struggle for self-rule under the federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland on 3, March 1959.