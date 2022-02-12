EXCLUSIVE ON ESCOM SAGA: Official Memo Reveals Kusamba Dzonzi Floored Kumwenda during Interviews

Dust is refusing to settle in the recruitment process of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Electricity Supply Commission of Malawi (ESCOM), with fresh shocking revelations that ESCOM Board recruited Kamkwamba Kumwenda who came second during the interviews.

A memo in our custody signed by the Chairperson for ESCOM Appointments and Remuneration Committee, Bridget Chibwana, indicates that Kamkwamba scored 78. 00% while the first position was scored by former lawmaker Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi who scored 79.77%.

Surprisingly, ESCOM board opted for Kumwenda, a close associate to President Lazarus Chakwera and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) major donor, as the Chief Executive Officer for the public funded electricity supplier.

According to a Memo signed by ESCOM Board Chairperson, Fredrick Changaya, the board met on 6th of October 2021 at Mount Soche where among others tore apart the results from the interviews.

Among others, the Board claimed that Kusamba Dzonzi was not an effective team builder and has traits of favoritism and nepotism in him, not fit for the position.

“The board therefore resolve that; Kamkwamba Kumwenda, who was ranked second in the interviews with 78.00% should be offered the position of Chief Executive Officer,” said Changaya in a memo in our custody

The Board further resolved that: “in the event that Kumwenda turns down the offer, the board may wish to offer the position of Chief Executive Officer to Kusamba Dzonzi who ranked first in the interviews.”

“In the event that both Kumwenda and Kusamba Dzonzi turns down the offer then the board may wish, with caution, consider Evelyn Mwapasa as the next preferred candidate, who was ranked third with a score of 72.59%.” reads the memo in part.

After the whole saga, the board on Thursday went on and announced the appointment of Kumwenda as Escom’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from February 8, 2022.