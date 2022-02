Malawi National Football Team, the Flames has moved 10 places up the FIFA World Ranking released a short while ago from position 129 to 119.

In Africa, the Flames are on position 31 and have moved from 35.

The Flames are among teams that have generated some movements as a result of their competing in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

AFCON Champions, Senegal, are 18th on the world ranking from 20, topping the continental ranking.