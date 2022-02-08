Malawi Police ‘Sex Robot’ Stan Kaliza Found Guilty Over ‘Sex For Promotion’

SEX MACHINE

The Malawi Police Service board of inquiry has found its ‘Sex Machine’ Commissioner Stan Kaliza guilty of conduct to the prejudice of good discipline in the police service.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera has confrimed the development in an interview with Zodiak Online. He said the inquiry found Kaliza guilty of abuse of his office and the findings have been forwarded to the Malawi police service Commission for determination.

On November, 20, 2021 Commissioner Kaliza was sent on forced leave to pave way for investigation into allegations that Commissioner Kaliza sexually abused more than 40 female police officers promising to promote them or send them abroad for peace keeping missions.

Kaliza was Commissioner of Police responsible for Human resource, management and development at the police headquarters in Lilongwe.