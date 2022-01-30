Congratulations to G Chalamanda for the award…Thank you Patience Namadingo

BY JACK BANDA

Let us get this story right and give a credit where a credit is due. Talking about G Chalamanda’s sudden success and fame without acknowledging the invaluable input of Patience Namadingo is an insult to the intelligence of many a Malawian and everyone who is fascinated with the legend.

Chalamanda couldn’t have done it without this generation. It started with Edgar and Davis including him in their shows and organising a trip to the USA for him. Then came Namadingo who took things to a whole new level.

He got Sir Thom Mpinganjira’s bank sort him out with a small shop. Then he did that Mashup with him turning the old man into an internationally recognised superstar that he is today.If it was not for Namadingo, Chalamanda would have had an end like Chechamba who passed away a few months ago without much recognition and yet between the two old folks, Chechamba contributed a lot more to music in Malawi.

I am sorry, this has to be said. The award is appreciated but the words from Chakwera are misleading. Chalamanda couldn’t have done it without a young person from this tiktok generation.

The lesson we must take from Chalamanda’s story is that we have local treasures like Chalamanda around that are passive, we need more creative and switched-on young people like Namadingo to unearth them.

This lesson is not limited to music, we have untapped treasures in local knowledge that needs creative young people to unearth and appropriate.

—Congratulations to Chalamanda for the award.

—Thank you Patience Namadingo for unearthing this legend and propel him to the limelight.