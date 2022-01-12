Three Win Motor Vehicles in ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya Ndi Illovo’ Promo

Six brand new Nissan NP200 vehicles Up For Grabs

You wanna chill with the big boys? If your answer is Yes!, then join three big boys who have won brand new Nissan NP200 Pick Ups in ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya Ndi Illovo’ promotion.

The three won the Nissan NP200 Pick Up grand prize each during a second ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ draw which was conducted on Tuesday at Mount Soche Hotel in the commercial city of Blantyre.

The three winners are Moses Petro from the Northern Region, Emmanuel Nkurunziza from the Central Region and Gilbert Mbwagha from the Southern region.

Illovo Malawi also gave away three big boy motorbikes, three fridges, three cookers, thirty six bicycles and bags of fertilizers to other lucky winners across the country.

Illovo MD, Lekani Katandula , during the draw

Speaking during the draw Illovo Sugar Plc Malawi Managing Director, Lekani Katandula said the company values each and every customer. He further promised to improve the quality of their products in order to satisfy the needs of customers.

“Although through this promotion we will only be able to reward a few of our customers and consumers I would like to re – emphasize that Illovo truly values each and every single one of our customers.

“This is why we continue to find ways to improve not only the quality of our sugar but also our product offering so that our customers and consumers get value for their money,” said Katandula

He further said: “As we progress in this New Year I would like to personally thank each and every customer and consumer for making 2021 a successful year for the business through your loyalty to our brand.

We do not take this for granted and we look forward to serving you better in 2022 as we continue creating value for our many stakeholders,”

The ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya Ndi Illovo’ promotion was launched on the 26th of November 2021 and will run up to the month of February 2022.

Journalist Francis Yayanjah Phiri drawing one of the winners

The promotion has three levels of entry; first those who buy and sell sugar in bulk must buy two tons or more and stand a chance of winning one of 6 Nissan NP200 vehicles.

Those who sell packets of sugar to consumers in groceries or our local trader in the market, they need to buy two bales or more of Illovo sugar and stand a chance to win Motorbikes, Bicycles and bags of fertilizer.

While consumers who buy sugar from groceries will have to buy three kilograms or more of any Illovo sugar and stand a chance of winning cookers, fridges and shopping vouchers.

“Once the stockist, grocer, table top or shopper or consumer make the purchase, they are simply required to write their name and contact number at the back of the MRA receipt and deposit it in one of the specially designated boxes,” said Katandula

Katandula test drives the Nissan NP 200

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc supplies more than 60% of its total sugar sales into the domestic consumer and industrial markets, and a portion of the balance exported regionally within the sub-continent.