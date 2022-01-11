Malawi Court to Rule On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa

High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda will on Thursday this week deliver his ruling on the controversial mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

Government is proposing to introduce the compulsory vaccination to increase uptake of the pandemic doses to reduce further spread of the virus.

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives- CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa and freelance journalist Mundango Nyirenda are against the move; saying it is tantamount to human rights violations.

They also want the court to determine if their presented issues are constitutional in nature and that public institutions should stop demand COVID-19 certificates when people want to access their premises.

However, Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda argued the claimants had dragged to court wrong parties.

He further described Namiwa and Nyirenda as mere trouble makers and busy-bodies who would not represent Malawians on health matters.-RAINBOW TELEVISION