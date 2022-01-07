Learners Cause Commotion After Mistaking Teachers for Medical Workers Administering Covid 19 Vaccines

Some community members interrupted classes at Tunthama Primary School in Mulanje district by causing chaos at the school because they suspected that new teachers at the school were administrators of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This prompted the community members to attempt to find their way into the headteacher’s office to take away the suspected Covid-19 vaccines.

The development has proven the existence of a wide gap in civic education and access to information associated with the Covid-19 vaccination in Malawi which urgently needs to be filled.

According to a teacher for Tunthama Primary School, Grey Kamwendo, learners mistook the teachers who have just been transferred to the school for medical officers since they were not introduced to them due to the Covid-19 precautionary measures; hence, the school has not been able to assemble for announcements and new developments.

“The day started, as usual, learners were ready to receive what teachers planned for them, surprisingly one unidentified learner started screaming afuna atibaye katemera wa covid ( they want to vaccinate us)! And in no time, I saw a multitude gathering from every corner of the school,” said Kamwendo.

He said the community members surrounded the headteacher’s office whilst chanting songs whose lyrics contained threatening messages.

“The community members surrounded the teacher’s office and started singing sitilora tiswapo pano ( we are not leaving this place), but luckily some people rescued the office and no person was hurt on the scene,” said Kamwendo.

On 2nd January of 2022 the Secretary for Education, Chikondano Mussa, and Secretary for Health, Dr. Charles Mwansambo cordially stated protocols for students returning to Educational Institutions.

On vaccination, the statement indicated Pfizer vaccines are now available in health facilities for age groups 12 to 17 years in keeping with the latest guidelines from the Ministry of Health, parents are strongly encouraged to use this opportunity to have their children vaccinated.

Students aged 18 and above and members of staff are also encouraged to get vaccinated with the available Covid-19 vaccines.-AfricabBrief