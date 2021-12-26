President Chakwera Confirms Firing Brian Banda As Press Secretary

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has confirmed the firing of controversial journalist Brian Banda as Presidential Press Secretary.

State House Director of Communication and Special Executive Assistant to President Lazarus, Sean Kampondeni confirmed the development a while ago.

According to Kampondeni, President Chakwera has since confirmed Anthony Kasunda as the new Presidential Press secretary.

“I can confirm that President Chakwera has confirmed Anthony Kasunda as his Press Secretary,” said Kampondeni

He added: “The President has further indicated that he has in mind a different role for Mr. Brian Banda, the nature of which will be conveyed in due course”.

Banda was in China where he underwent a four months course. But it is not clear which position he will be given since his post is no longer available.

Among the various scandals that Banda did was to speak on behalf of President Chakwera on the new cabinet where he declared that the President was going to reconstitute his cabinet in the next 48 hours without seeking approval from Chakwera.