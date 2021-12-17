All AFCON games to beam live on SuperSport

MHANGO: Set to showcase his antics to the world

All 52 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) football matches will be broadcast live on GOtv and DStv with several dedicated channels to ensure the widest, most entertaining broadcast of the 33rd edition of the event beginning on Sunday 9 January and continues to Thursday 6 February.

The power is in your hands, simply manage your subscription or get connected using the MyDStv app and the MyGOtv app, downloadable for free for iOS and Android. Stay home, stay safe and enjoy the best in sporting entertainment. GOtv and DStv have got you covered.

Top analysts and presenters will be on hand to deliver world-class coverage, while the action on the pitch ought to be no less stellar with top players like Mo Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Naby Keita (Guinea), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria), Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast) and Trézéguet (Egypt) among those expected to shine in Cameroon.

Limbikani Mzava: Set to conquer

To be played among six groups of four teams each, AFCON will host powerhouses like Algeria, the defending champions, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana and Tunisia. “AFCON is the continent’s showpiece event and we are delighted to offer it on various channels and platforms,” said Marc Jury, SuperSport’s CEO. “With many big-name players and so much at stake, our expectations are of a hard-fought, entertaining tournament that delivers the action that African football is synonymous with.”

Confederation of African Football (CAF) General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba said: “SuperSport is an important platform in Sub-Sahara and we are excited to team up with them for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations. It is important for CAF to ensure that the AFCON, being the single-biggest sporting event on African soil, and prime content, is accessible all over the world. This event is consumed not only by Africans but enjoyed by a global audience.”

On DStv, SS Variety 1 will feature 43 matches with the other nine on SS Football. GOtv will broadcast 43 fixtures on Select 2 with nine more on Go Football. SuperSport will also have a full digital offering that will take in various content pieces, including focus on the big stars, key clashes and statistical pieces that will set the scene. There will be live coverage of all the big games on web, app and social.