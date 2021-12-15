Limbe Leaf Aids Kasungu School with Desks, Sports Equipment

Pupils at Tchesa Primary School on the Play Ground

Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Limited (Limbe Leaf) has donated desks, equipment for a playground and various sports worth K13 million to Tchesa Primary School in Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu district.

Speaking when presenting the items Limbe Leaf Corporate Affairs Manager Leah Hez said the company wants to see child labour eradicated in all its growing areas hence the support to learning institutions to keep the children in school.

“The learning environment will either encourage or discourage children from attending school. If children are discouraged from attending school, they are likely to be found in homesteads where they may help out on farms leading to incidents of child labour which is detrimental to their growth and education.”

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of things have changed all over the world, schools are one of the areas that have been adversely affected. School closures have adversely affected the learning environment. We hope that with the equipment for a playground, sports and other after school activities, this will not be the case for the pupils of Tchesa primary school,” said Hez.

Hez (left) sits on one of the desk donated with Chima

The company donated 100 desks worth K7 million and various board games, and equipment for a playground and sports worth K6 million.

Kasungu District Education Manager (DEM) representative MacLoud Chima hailed Limbe Leaf for the donation and asked members of the community to take care of the items so that they should also benefit future generations at the school.

Tchesa Primary School Head Teacher Zuze Mthiko also thanked Limbe Leaf for the donation saying performance of the school will be improved.

“We are very grateful to Limbe Leaf for this huge donation. Pupils will be eager to come to school and learn and also to involve themselves in extra-curricular activities with the various sports equipment and the playgrounds,” said Mthiko.

Tchesa primary school has an enrolment of 692 pupils, 355 girls and 337 boys.