spot_img
4.8 C
New York
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

DPP, UDF Set For Amalawi Afinyika Rally; APM to Attend

By Malawi Voice

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) are set to hold a joint mega rally known as ‘A Malawi Afinyika’ at Njamba Freedom Park on Sunday, 19th of December in Blantyre.

Former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, who is also opposition DPP leader, will preside over the rally alongside UDF president Atupele Muluzi, who was his running mate during the fresh presidential polls.

The rally aims at saluting Malawians who voted for DPP-UDF alliance during the fresh presidential polls as well as strengthening democracy which is currently on the ‘death bed’ under President Lazarus Chakwera’s oppressive regime.

This will be first political rally for former President Professor Mutharika since he left state house after losing the court sanctioned Presidential elections in June 2020.

Previous articleState Parades Second Witness in FISD Case
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc