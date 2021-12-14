STARS FESTIVAL: Doc Namadingo Promises Fireworks

After thrilling Zambians with historical performance, Sakaka star Dr. Patience Namadingo has promised his followers fireworks at Stars Festival slated for December 25 at the Lilongwe Golf Club.

“This being the last show of the year, my followers should expect nothing but fireworks.

“I promise to dish out my best from all my previous albums on top of the latest hits,” said DOC Namadingo who will perform alongside his close associate Tay Grin as headline artists at the festival.

According to Dr. Namadingo, some of the songs his followers should expect during the show include Maury, Tumani, Mangolomera, and Sakaka which are 2021 creams.

According to a poster advertising the festival, other supporting artists include Fredokiss otherwise known as Ghetto King, the Unamata star Piksy, Phyzix, Hyphen, Barry Uno, Charisma, and Henry Czar.

The Stars festival has been set at MK 20, OOO per stall and only MK40,000 for VVIP stall; to book for a stall call +26599522874