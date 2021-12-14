New Entrepreneurship Book on Offing

By Mary Sabao

New Malawian artist, Beyard Kachidowo has said his new book entitled: ‘The Next Billionaire; straight out of the bottom to the top,’ will help Malawians and people elsewhere on how they can run successful businesses.

In an interview on Tuesday Kachidowo 26 himself, a young entrepreneur said the book is scheduled to be launched on January 8 in Blantyre.

“The book serves to educate, motivate coach and guide people as they start the process of getting rich. I have laid down practical principles that will work for those who have a hunger to get rich,” he said.

Kachidowo said he was inspired to write the book by Late President Bingu wa Mutharika who once said Malawi is not a poor country as it has enough resources for someone with a vision to succeed.

“I could have published this book in 2017 when I was in my final year as an undergraduate student at College of Medicine, but I had to wait a little longer so that I conduct more research and interview more people who have made it big locally.

“I also wanted to see what works and what doesn’t in real-world by starting the process of getting rich myself. I didn’t want to be like those who write a book on how to get rich yet themselves are languishing in intense poverty,” said Kachidowo.

He said he is a Physiotherapist working at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, however as an entrepreneur he started a business whilst at school by selling electronic gadgets to friends and now he owns The Cash-Doors Construction Company Limited and The Cash-Doors Transportation.

“I made my first million when I was in my first year at 19 years old. This book however is not my biography rather I aim to share practical experiences like the challenges and successes I have and am meeting along the way as I work on becoming the next billionaire,” he said.

Kachidowo said ‘The Next Billionaire; straight out of the bottom to the top,’ is selling at K13,500 and so far they have already sold 50 books and in the process of publishing 100 more books in readiness for the launch in January.

“My aim is to have this book available in all the bookshops throughout the country for I know there is no one who would like to die poor. Malawi has every resource that can make people rich, however, they are for those who will dare to work,” he said.