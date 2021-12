Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda

The first Omicron variant cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Malawi, Malawi Voice has learnt.

Minister of health, Khumbize Chiponda has confirmed the development a while ago through a presser in Lilongwe.

According to Chiponda, the new cases involve three people based in Lilongwe who are currently on self-isolation.

...Developing story