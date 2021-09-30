IT’S AN UNAYO FESTIVAL…As Standard Bank pumps K9m into Sand Music Festival

Malange (right) making the symbolic presentation to Harawa

As the Sand Music festival gets underway this weekend, revellers have their finances sorted as Standard Bank ambassadors will be on the beach connecting them to their digital banking platform, Unayo.

The bank has sponsored the festival to the tune of K9 million to help with organisation and give patrons a wonderful experience.

Head of Platform Business at Standard Bank, Effie Malange, said the contribution is in line with the bank’s philosophy of supporting and driving growth of all undertakings by Malawians.

“Standard Bank is sponsoring this year’s Sand Music Festival to engage with fun-seeking Malawians and support the growth of music and arts industry in the country. This way, we will be fulfilling our promise of finding new ways to make dreams possible for all Malawian artists,” she said.

Malange added that “as a brand whose purpose is to drive the growth of our home Malawi, we believe that music and arts are key industries in economic growth in terms of job creation, services and tourism.”

Speaking on behalf of the organizers, musician Wendy Harawa commended Standard Bank for the gesture.

“This sponsorship is really a big push in our quest to deliver a world-class festival. The money will help a lot to meet the costs that we incur before the festival like flights, hotel bookings and stage equipment among others,” she said.