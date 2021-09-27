HYPOCRISY: Chakwera Accuses MCP For ‘Raping’ Anti-Covid-19 Measures

MCP Campaign Rally in Dedza

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has criticized Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters for attending campaign rallies without following Covid-19 Preventive Measures.

Photos circulating on social media platforms are showing hundreds of MCP supporters patronizing by-elections campaign rallies which were held over the week-end at Dedza and Nkhotakota districts.

Speaking during weekly media briefing at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Monday, Acting Presidential Press Secretary, Anthony Kasunda said it is the responsibility of those attending the rallies to ensure they follow all preventive measures.

In a related development, over the week-end President Chakwera toured some development projects in Blantyre where some people were seen not following Covid-19 Preventive measures.