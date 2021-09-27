HYPOCRISY: Chakwera Accuses MCP For ‘Raping’ Anti-Covid-19 Measures

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has criticized Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters for attending campaign rallies without following Covid-19 Preventive Measures.
Photos circulating on social media platforms are showing hundreds of MCP supporters patronizing by-elections campaign rallies which were held over the week-end at Dedza and Nkhotakota districts.
Speaking during weekly media briefing at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Monday, Acting Presidential Press Secretary, Anthony Kasunda said it is the responsibility of those attending the rallies to ensure they follow all preventive measures.
In a related development, over the week-end President Chakwera toured some development projects in Blantyre where some people were seen not following Covid-19 Preventive measures.
For how many times will Chakwera say a thing but do the opposite? The manner in which he is carrying himself around is reminiscent of a spoilt child who will all the time seek attention from the parents. Let us not beat about the bush, all those meetings are copy-cats of what him as the leader of the party/country is doing. Mr. President get your actions and statements right for people to take you seriously. This habit of talking like a headless chicken or someone suffering from epilepsy cannot be condoned. We have had enough of this nonsense. This reminds me of some advice somebody gave to a person who acted very much like Kwantele. He said, “If you have nothing to do, don’t do it here.” Basically that includes him, I guess.