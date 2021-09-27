spot_img
NOCMA Fuel-Gate Trial Set For October 28

By Malawi Voice

Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa has set October 28 as the date when the court will start hearing a case involving former Minister of Energy Newton Kambala, Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enoch Chihana and former presidential aide Chris Chaima.

The three are being accused of influencing National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) to award contracts to particular suppliers.

The suspects appeared before the court today and the court gave directions on how the case will proceed.

Kambala, Chihana and Chaima were arrested in August this year after Nocma deputy chief executive officer Helen Buluma lodged a complaint to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) about the interference that the three were having on the awarding of fuel contracts.

Among the charges, the suspects are answering are conspiracy to influence a public officer to abuse office and abuse of office.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

