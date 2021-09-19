TCM FASHION ACADEMY OPENS IN BLANTYRE: To Nurture Fashion Innovators

As fashion and designing industry continues to take shape in the country, a local Fashion Academy answering to the name TCM Fashion Academy has been established in the commercial city of Blantyre to groom designers.

Located at Amarsi Odhav Ji Plaza in Blantyre, the Academy has all it takes to nurture young and innovative minds to become professional Tailors and Fashion designers so as to reach international standards.

The Academy among others has modern equipment, experienced and well trained instructors.



TCM Manufactures and Associates Founder, Precious Chiwalo said the academy aims at equipping designers with skills that will enable them to conquer international markets.



“Our actual essence of operation is to equip fashion designers with skills that will allow them to have a fighting chance on the global market,” said Chiwalo.

He added; “This came as an idea to empower Malawians to think of ways on how the clothing manufacturing industry can grow to level where it is able to contribute largely to the nation’s economy.

“More especially on how we can empower ordinary Malawians to think of owning mini factories and build alliances in the industry to supply clothing at a global scale.”

CHIWALO: We want to groom innovators

Chiwalo said the other benefit with being equipped with skills by their institution is that students will have an opportunity to do attachments with their associate designers.

“They will be enrolled into our business incubation programme and have a chance to pitch a business plan for possible funding for a sewing machine and small amount to get them started,” he said.

Apart from offering tailoring and designing lessons, the academy also offers business and entrepreneurship skills which will help students to create self-employment after graduating.



Other modules offered at the institution include: Branding and Packaging, Marketing, Accounts Records Keeping, Computer Literacy and Business Management.

TCM stands for The Complete Man (TCM). To enroll at the academy and other general information contact +265888909234 or +265981792505 you can as well send an email via tcmfashionacademy@gm­ail.com.