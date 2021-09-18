PROPHET MBEWE IN DILEMMA: To Form Own Party Or Join DPP Presidential Race

PROPHET MBEWE: To form his Political Party

Malawi Self-styled Prophet David Mbewe is said to be in political dilemma on whether to form his own political party or join opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential race.

Prophet Mbewe and other prominent politicians have since are form a political movement known Freedom of Worship Association Movement (FOWAM), a movement lead by Prophet himself.

Other notable faces in the Movement include Joseph Njobvuyalema, Everton Chimulirenji, Ken Nsonda, Chatonda Kaunda and Jomo Osman.

Nsonda admits being the Spokesperson for the Freedom of Worship Association Movement-(FOWAM) but claims it is not political.

The movement which will later transform into a Political Party will be launched next month at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe, Njamba Freedom Park, St. August in Mangochi and Karonga Freedom Park.