MDF Arrest Over 300 Malawian Traders in Karonga

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Soldiers have detained over 300 local traders who were on five buses from Tanzania into Malawi.

The traders have been detained along the M1 road near Chilumba Barracks in Karonga are being accused of under declaring imports to Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

In an interview with Times 360, One of the traders, Nadia Maluwa, said the buses were detained from around 11pm yesterday despite all the traders producing MRA receipts for their merchandise.

“We are wondering how the MDF could carry out such an exercise without any officials from MRA more so after showing receipts that were issued by the MRA itself.

This is a deserted place, there are no toilets, no shops, no water and it is unfair to hold us for no reason,” Maluwa said.

MDF spokesperson Major Emmanuel Mlelemba asked for more time before commenting on the matter, saying they have not received any report of the incident.