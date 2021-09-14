KK Woman Shocks DPP Shadow Gender Minister Navicha-Calls it “horrendous”

NAVICHA: This is a shocking incident

A 22- year- old woman from Nkhotakota has been arrested by police for allegedly concealing a baby after giving birth.

The suspect, Steria Manda is a news reporter at Nkhotakota community radio station.

On September 13, 2021 around 04:00 hours, the suspect went to St Anne’s mission hospital complaining of abdominal pain and diarrhea

Whilst at the hospital being attended by the nurse, she asked to answer a natural call.

In the course of answering natural call, the suspect experienced labour process and she delivered a baby boy.

Later, she came out from the toilet with a dead body in her hands with fractures on both arms and bruises on the neck.

Nurses at the hospital were shocked and reported the matter to Nkhotakota Police station who swiftly visited the scene.

Reacting to the story, DPP shadow Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare has described the woman’s behaviour as horrendous.

STERIA MANDA: In the cooler

“This is a shocking incident. I will be extremely happy if the law enforcement agency shall book her of murder if the autopsy report will indicate that the baby died of post- natal injuries caused by this evil woman,” said Navicha who is also Thyolo Thava Constituency Member of Parliament.

Navicha said the it is extremely cruel to kill your own child in that manner taking into account the nine months period a woman carries a baby in her womb.

Reports indicate postmortem of the newly born baby will be conducted tomorrow to find the cause of the death

Currently, the suspect is admitted at St Anne’s hospital.