Chikwawa Mkombezi on Cloud Nine following launch of Abida Mia’s ‘Mchotsa udzu’ Project

The Good Samaritan Abida Mia on duty

People of Chikwawa Mkombedzi Constituency are over the moon following the launch of ‘Mchotsa Udzu’ project by a good Samaritan Abida Mia who is also the legislator for the area.

Mia, who is also the deputy minister of lands has launched the project which that has already seen 10 households in various parts of the constituency having their grass thatched roof tops removed and replaced with iron sheets.

Speaking at the colourful launching ceremony at Malikopo after touring the houses, Mia expressed her determination to continue implementing life changing projects among the underprivileged in her constituency.

“I will carry on making a difference in the lives of the needy and the vulnerable.” she said.

At Jombo, where the tour started on the morning of Sunday, Mia was concerned to observe that a house belonging a elderly woman, Fages Namatcherenga aged 84 had no door.

Promptly, Mia provided money for the purchase of a wooden door, door frame and a lock.

Mia is implimenting the project in collaboration with an iron sheet manufacturing company, Super Sakuwa Limited.

The 10 houses that have been roofed with iron sheets are in the first phase of the project, whose total value is MK3.5 Million.