Shoot to Kill Back: Police Shot Dead Suspect in Mzuzu

Police in Mzuzu have shot dead suspected robber who wanted to steal from a shop at Luwinga industrial area in the city.

Mzuzu Police Public Relations Officer, Paul Tembo confirmed the incident on Thursday morning.

According to Tembo, the suspect who has been shot dead was in the company of his five member gang, who fled the scene after the incident.

The law enforcers shot dead the suspect when he charged on them with a Panga knife as they were trying to quell the tension at the scene of the robbery.