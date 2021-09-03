Yes, that is the difference between Chakwera, Kagame and APM

BY JACK BANDA

If Kagame pays a visit to government offices, council offices etc, it means he is going to check if the people are implementing his ideas and to see if more can be done.

It is like APM, he was the guy managing the big picture. He told us what kind of suffering we were going to encounter and why and what he was doing to end the suffering for good.

A good example is water, electricity and forex. He even brought generators to ease the pain as he was restructuring the whole electricity thing. He didn’t need to pay people surprise visits expecting miracles. He had trust in the people to do the job and slowly things were changing for the better.

As for Chakwera, I don’t know if his handclappers can remember, but after examining his thinking, I said that the hi5 thingy he parades is an illusion. It is meaningless. The people and himself don’t know what they are doing. He is expecting something to happen from doing nothing.

As of late he has been inaugurating projects that the APM administration came up with, he doesn’t have the damn clue how to think or dream of something and bring it to reality. Slowly he is depleting what APM left us. Even MPs, those that make the budget are not being paid. Gotani can’t say anything. Things are getting bad. Malawians are suffering and will suffer, all due to clapping hands for cluelessness.

These stunts with Chilima must stop. They are doing this for political aggrandisement to save face. They mean nothing if their meeting in the office means agreeing to reshuffle cabinet but nothing happens for a good one and half years.

Chilima is tasked to come up with recommendations for civil service reforms, he does that within time but two days later, everything is forgotten. What we hear from his press team are sweet nothings aimed for his hand clappers.

Malawi needs new leadership like yesterday.