Marka-Bangula Railway Project Contract Under ACB Probe

Ndala (Standing): We are Investigating

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has restricted the Ministry of Transport and Public Works from dealing with contract for designing, upgrading and rehabilitation of the railway section between Marka and Bangula.

ACB’s Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala confirmed the development in a statement made available to Malawi Voice on Friday evening.

According to Ndala, the order follows a complaint received by the ACB alleging irregularities and suspected corruption surrounding the procurement process. She said the bureau has since instituted a probe into the matter

” Following the restriction notice, the Ministry of Transport and Public Works is therefore restricted from proceeding with award of the contract until the ACB has concluded the investigation or lifted the restriction notice,” said Ndala in a statement