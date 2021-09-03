Road Accident Leaves Six People Dead in Mangochi, Driver On the Run

The overturned vehicle that claimed six lives Pic. courtesy of Mangochi police station

Six people have died with several others have sustained various degrees of injuries when the motor vehicle they were traveling in overturned in Mangochi District last night.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Amina Tepani Daudi, has confirmed development this morning saying the accident involved Toyota Hino Lorry registration number NB 9698.

According to Daudi, the accident happened at the foot of Chowe Hills when the driver of the vehicle which was travelling from Katuli to Mangochi Boma with bags of maize and 12 passengers, lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding.

Driver on the run- Daudi

“As the driver was descending Chowe Hills, he lost control of the motor vehicle due to over speeding and swerved to the offside of the road where the vehicle hit an embarkment before it overturned once,” confirmed Tepani Daudi

The police publicist, Daudi further said the driver Patrick, full particulars not advised, is on the run after abandoning the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Police in the district have appealed to drivers and road users to always follow road safety measures to avoid accidents.