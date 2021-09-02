MCP’s Joshua Malango Donates to Kaphuka Health Centre

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspiring Member of Parliament for Dedza Central Constituency, Joshua Malango, has donated 15 mattresses, 30 blankets, 10 buckets and one delivery bed to Kaphuka Health Centre in the constituency.

Malango, a former spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and a journalist, is also constructing bathrooms and toilets at the facility.

Kaphuka Heath Centre In-charge, Yamikani Kapesi, commended Malango for the donation saying it will help pregnancy women at the facility who for long time sleeping on the cold floor.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will conduct by-elections in Dedza Central following the death of former independent legislator, McStain Mkomba.