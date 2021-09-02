Court Rebuffs Mutharika, Muhara

Mutharika ordered to pay legal costs

High Court Assistant Registrar Anthony Kapaswiche has dismissed an application by former president Peter Mutharika and former Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara who were seeking a review of legal costs.

Mutharika and Muhara were ordered to pay MK69 Million after court found them faulted them for sending Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Justice of Appeal Edward Twea on leave pending retirement was faulted.

The two took the matter to court again asking for a review of the cost on the basis of dissatisfaction with the court’s decision.

But according to the ruling in our possession, the application has been dismissed with a cost of K2,250, 000 to be paid to the claimants within 30 days.