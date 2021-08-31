Kunja Kwatentha, Koma Muona Mmene Muchitire- Fearless Bishop Msusa Tells Lazarus Chakwera

Muwona Mmene Muchitire a President-Msusa

Archbishop of the Blantyre Archdiocese Ambuye Thomas Luke Msusa has asked President Lazarus Chakwera not to trim the number of beneficiaries for the Affordable Inputs Programme(AIP).

The call follows announced by Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe to reduced AIP beneficiaries citing increase in fertilizer price among others reasons.

The fearless catholic bishop Msusa was speaking recently during the consecration of newly appointed Bishop of Dedza Diocese, Father Peter Adrian Chifukwa, at Bembeke Demonstration Primary School Ground in Dedza.

Bishop Msusa said President Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration should see to it that poor village farmers have the access the cheap fertilizer under the AIP program.

“Farmers cannot afford to buy a bag of fertilizer which is now at MK40, 00O per 50kg. So we are appealing to you Mr. President not to reduce the number of AIP beneficiaries.

“Kunja Kwatentha, Koma Muona Mmene Muchitire a President,” said Bishop Msusa in full view of President Chakwera, who was present during the consecration ceremony.

As it stand a bag of fertilizer costs over MK40, 000 and beneficiaries under AIP each beneficiary purchases two 50 kg bags of fertilizer at a price of K4, 495.00 per bag.