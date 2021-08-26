Mchacha’s Arrested over Honeymoon Funds

The Anti – Corruption Bureau, ACB, has arrested former Minister of Irrigation and Water Development in the Democratic Progressive Party, DPP, government, Charles Mchacha, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Director of Corporate Services at Lilongwe Water Board, Moses Mwenye and Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Development, Dr. Henrie Njoloma.

A press release by the bureau, reveals that the trio has been arrested on the suspicion that it abused its offices and fraudulently used public funds to sponsor Mchacha’s honeymoon at Ryalls Hotel.

“On 24th August, 2020, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received a complaint alleging that Lilongwe Water Board paid Hon. Charles Mchacha’s honeymoon at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

“The investigation established that Hon. Charles Mchacha while serving as Minister of Irrigation and Water Development abused his office by directing Dr. Henrie Njoloma to facilitate access to lodging services and food stuffs for his advantage and for the advantage of others at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre using Government of Malawi funds for personal gain under the pretext of lobbying for adjustment of water tariffs.

The Investigation also established that Dr. Henrie Njoloma being Principal Secretary for Ministry of Irrigation and Water Development and Mr. Moses Mwenye being Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Lilongwe Water Board respectively, aided, and abetted Hon Charles Mchacha to abuse his office by initiating and instructing the process of preparing payment, using Government funds for lodging services, and beverages at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.”, the Presss Statement, signed by the Bureau’s Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, reads in part.

Ndala has also revealed, through the press release, that once the three have been interviewed by the bureau, they are most likely “to be charged with Abuse of office, contrary to Section 25 B (1) as read with section 35 of the CPA, neglect of duty and theft by conversion contrary to Section 121 and 270 as read with section 278 of the penal code respectively.”

In June 2020, Mchacha, a Christian, who was believed to be already married at the time, had a wedding with a young woman. This is the wedding in question.