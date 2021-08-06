ACB Suspends Vetting of Ownership for Change of Vehicle, House and Land Ownership

Anti-Corruption Bureau-ACB has suspended the vetting and clearance process of changing ownership of cars, houses and land.

In a statement, ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala says the bureau feels the exercise has in the meantime served its purpose.

She adds the exercise may be restarted in future when need arises.

The vetting had been introduced on 26 June, 2020, barely days, following the loss of the former president, Democratic Progressive Party’s, Arthur Peter Mutharika, in the presidential re-run.

It is widely understood that the vetting was reintroduced, after it was again suspended in 2018, targeting members of the past regime to stop them from concealing and disposing of proceeds of crime, allegedly acquired illegally or fraudulently during DPP’s reign.

The vetting was initially introduced in 2013 to prevent cashgate suspects from disposing of and concealing property suspected to have been acquired from the proceeds of crime.

It was suspended in 2018, at the time because , according to ACB spokesperson, Egritta Ndala, a lot of cashgate cases had been concluded.